Wrexham are now unbeaten in four games after drawing 0-0 at basement side Torquay United.

The three game winning run came to an end but Wrexham haven’t conceded in four games and are still among the National League pacesetters.

There was little in it first half with very few chances created at either end.

Torquay came close to breaking the deadlock on 56 minutes but goalkeeper Christian Dibble did well to brilliantly tip Luke Young’s free-kick over the bar.

Alex Reid brought a superb save out of Gulls keeper Vincent Dorel at the other end, and Manny Smith headed onto the roof of the net from Paul Rutherford’s corner.

Manny Smith also headed over with a late chance but it finished all square.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dibble; Hurst (Roberts 34), Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Leo Smith (Carrington 89); Reid, Massanka (Boden 72). Subs not used: Preston, Holroyd.