Wrexham AFC goalkeeper Christian Dibble would love to follow in his father's footsteps

CHRISTIAN DIBBLE would love to emulate his father and win a Wales cap.

The 23-year-old, who joined Wrexham in the summer, has been capped for his country up to under 21 level and admits he has some way to go before getting a full-international call-up.

Dibble senior, a fans’ favourite at The Racecourse between 2002 and 2005, played three times for the national team and the current Wrexham goalkeeper dreams of following in his footsteps.

“I have been capped by Wales at under 16, 17, 19 and 21 level,” said Dibble.

“It is always an honour to put on the shirt and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Wales.

“Obviously my dad won a few caps for Wales, I think everyone’s ambition is to try and play for their country one day or even be selected in a squad.

“It is a long way away but I just want to keep trying to do my best here.”

He might not be on Wales manager Chris Coleman’s radar but Dibble has impressed for Wrexham after coming into the side in place of injured first choice stopper Chris Dunn.

Dibble has helped Wrexham register three successive wins, keeping a hat-trick of clean sheets in the process.

In the four matches he has started, Dibble has also saved penalties against Maidstone and Bromley.

Wrexham were drawing 0-0 when Bromley were awarded a dubious first half spot-kick but Dibble went the right way, and Ntumba Massanka scored twice after the break to make it a hat-trick of victories.

“There is no technique,” said Dibble. “The last two penalties I have faced I have had Sam Wedgbury telling me which way to go.

“But I said to him on Saturday, ‘I am going to change it up from Maidstone and I am going to go left today,’ and luckily it paid off.

“I think Wedgy has a guess, his instinct, but I told him I was going to go left and I managed to save it.

“We managed to get two goals in the second half to win the game.”

Wrexham will aim for a fourth successive win at bottom of the table Torquay United on Saturday with manager Dean Keates close to extending the loan of Fleetwood Town striker Alex Reid.

Reid has scored three goals in five games since joining Wrexham on an initial two-month temporary switch from the League One club on August 15 and Keates is looking forward to having the frontman for longer.

“We have already spoken with Fleetwood, we are both happy with how it is going,” said Keates.

“It is something that can be done and we have said we want to do it so I would say it is already in place.

“Fleetwood won’t do it window to window. We tried to do it but Alex is on the verge of their first team squad.

“They are happy with the arrangement that we have got because if they go window to window, they can’t get him back.”

With Chris Holroyd, who sustained a dislocated shoulder on the opening day of the season, in contention for a return at Torquay, the need to bring in another striker is not a matter of urgency, although Keates has run the rule over an unnamed player.

“We have got Chris back so as it stands we have got four centre-forwards but there are a couple of possibilities,” said Keates.

“We have had a look at a young lad that is of interest.”

Keates is delighted that Holroyd, a summer signing from Macclesfield, is on the verge of a return.

“Ntumba and Scott Boden both came in late, Alex has not long arrived, Chris is the one that we didn’t need to get injured,” said Keates.

“He was the fittest one that we had in from day one.

“It has happened, he is back a little bit quicker than we thought and it is almost like a new signing.

“He has only played 28 minutes for the club so we are looking forward to having him being available for selection.”