Callum Preston ready to step in for Wrexham AFC when needed

CALLUM PRESTON is short of game-time but he has declared himself ready for action if required by Wrexham manager Dean Keates.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper was brought in on non-contract terms last Friday after Chris Dunn suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury.

Christian Dibble also had a back problem but recovered in time to line-up against Bromley on Saturday, with Preston named among the substitutes as Wrexham won 2-0.

Preston, who turned professional with Birmingham City, also had a spell at Crawley Town and was with Stevenage last season but has since been without a club, although he is ready to step in if needed.

“Everyone knows anything can happen in football at any time,” said Preston, who has represented Wales at Under 19 level. “I am here to train and see how it goes; if anything happens, I am ready to step in.

“I am just focused on Wrexham and see how that goes.”

Preston, who had trials in pre-season with Rochdale and Chester, jumped at the chance to join Wrexham.

“It is great for me to get back into it and get my name out there again, and see how it goes from there,” said Preston.

“Nothing really came up in pre-season so I am just looking to get back in the shop window really.

“It keeps me sharp so I am looking to push on and see where it takes me.”

Preston signed minutes before the registration deadline for the trip to Bromley.

“It came about really quickly,” said Preston. “The gaffer got hold of me at about 4.20pm on Friday and it needed to be done by 5pm

“It was a bit short notice but I was glad to get it done and over the line.

“It was a great win and great to be part of it.”

Wrexham are up to third in the National League after winning three games in a row and Preston is keen to see the Reds challenge for promotion.

“I live in Welshpool so I have always tried to keep an eye on how Wrexham are doing,” said Preston. “They started a bit iffy but all of a sudden they have put three wins together and are right up there.

“Wrexham are too big a club to be at this level so hopefully they can push on.”

Keates was eager to bring in goalkeeping cover so he has back-up on the bench.

“We gambled on it down at Maidstone, we had Chris on the bench at Boreham Wood just in case but he was only 75 per cent fit,” said Keates.

“With five substitutes, it would take drastic measures not to have a goalkeeper on the bench.”

A second half brace from Ntumba Massanka, his first goals of the season, secured victory over Bromley.

Keates was delighted with his side’s performance after the interval and he is looking to continue the unbeaten run at bottom of the table Torquay United on Saturday.

“We weren’t at our best in the first half but it was a lot better second half,” said Keates. “We played a lot more positively, we were more forward thinking, and the lads got the rewards they deserved for their effort.

“Every week, we are getting a bit stronger and it is three clean sheets on the bounce now.

“All being well we can get a positive performance at Torquay and hopefully come back with three more points.”

Midfielder Marcus Kelly limped off with a hamstring injury but he should be available for the clash with the Gulls.

Chris Holroyd dislocated a shoulder in the opening day defeat against Macclesfield Town but the striker will also be in contention for a return at Plainmoor.

“Just like with Jack Mackreth, we got it early and all being well Marcus should be available for the weekend,” added Keates.

“Chris will be back in contention. He joined in training last week, he will train fully this week and will be part of the squad travelling down to Torquay.”