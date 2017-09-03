RGC head coach Mark Jones praises second half effort in Llanelli win

RGC head coach Mark Jones praised his side’s second half performance as they picked up their first win of the Principality Premiership season.

The Gogs needed a last-gasp penalty from New Zealand fly-half Jacob Botica to seal the triumph, which got the home side up and running in-front of a bumper crowd at Stadiwm Zip World.

Jones also challenged his side to make it back-to-back victories when they travel to an in-form Neath side this Saturday, who have won both of their opening top flight contests.

He said: “It was a very nip and tuck game, Llanelli impressed me today both in attack and defence, which caused us problems.

“Looking at the game we did better in the second half and credit to the players who reacted to what was happening in front of them.

“As a group we want them to learn to make decisions on the field, and today they did that, we stayed in the game and when it was needed we controlled the ball and got that penalty.

“That said the result today won’t mean anything unless we back it up next week at Neath.”