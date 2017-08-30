Alex Reid confident he will keep finding the net for Wrexham AFC

ALEX REID admits he believes he will score every time he walks out on a football pitch.

The 21-year-old striker, brought in on a two-month loan deal from Fleetwood Town earlier this month, scored the only goal as Wrexham triumphed 1-0 at Boreham Wood on Monday.

It was his third goal in four games since making the temporary switch and Reid is confident there are plenty more to come.

“I am over the moon,” said Reid, who got on the end of Paul Rutherford’s corner.

“Like I said in my first interview, I am here to score goals and I truly believe in my ability.

“I believe that if you give me games, I am going to score you goals.

“Believe it or not, all I think about is scoring goals and it is what I enjoy doing most in football.

“I do envisage myself scoring goals every time I step on the pitch.”

Reid, a prolific scorer for Rushall Olympic before he was snapped up by Fleetwood in January, had more chances against Boreham Wood but he is not concerned they weren’t converted.

“I could have had three or four really but I am not worried because I am still getting the chances,” said Reid.

“I back myself when I am getting the chances that I will put them away.”

Reid is now leading scorer, one ahead of Manny Smith who was denied a third goal in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at home to Woking.

Smith’s header appeared to cross the line but it wasn’t given and James Jennings fired home after the ball was blocked by a defender.

“I was looking at the goal and it was a bit unfortunate that the linesman hasn’t flagged for Manny’s goal because it looked like it crossed the line to me,” said Reid.

“At the moment it looks like it is me and him for the golden boot!

“It is now me three, Manny two and Jenno with the one.

“I am enjoy the competition and love scoring goals.”

But despite getting among the goals, Reid insists the priority is picking up results with Wrexham now up to fourth position in the National League following two successive wins over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“The most important thing is not me scoring and my goal scoring record, it is the team continuing its form and coming out with three points,” said Reid.

“Two games and a massive six points for us.”

More than 300 supporters made the trip to Meadow Park and Reid added: “The fans were brilliant, it was almost like a home game.

“The fans were behind us again and that spurs us on in the last few minutes when we need to put our bodies on the line to protect our lead.”

Manager Dean Keates is backing fellow strikers Ntumba Massanka and Scott Boden to start joining Reid on the scoresheet.

“The ball has been put in the right area and Alex has scored goals,” said Keates.

“He had another chance and could have made life a little bit easier for us.

“I have no doubt that when Ntumba or Scott are in that area, they will score as well.”