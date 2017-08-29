Dean Keates believes Wrexham AFC are starting to get rub of the green

DEAN KEATES believes his side are starting to get ‘a little bit of luck’ in their quest for success.

Wrexham made it back to back wins for the first time this season after a 1-0 success at Boreham Wood, where on-loan striker Alex Reid scored his third goal in four games.

The Reds held on for three points with Christian Dibble making a late save that he knew little about.

“It is very pleasing,” said Keates. “We were put under a lot of pressure, especially in the last 15 minutes. “We had a little bit of luck, I am not going to deny that. The kid hit a great shot, it has gone through everybody and it has hit Dibs’ big frame.

“But if you look back a few weeks those things weren’t happening for us. You do need a little bit of the rub of the green and I think we definitely deserved it.”