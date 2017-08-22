Wrexham AFC: Chris Dunn facing a battle to regain the gloves

CHRIS DUNN is hoping for a quick return to the first team but knows he has a battle on his hands with understudy Christian Dibble.

First choice goalkeeper Dunn suffered a groin injury in the warm-up ahead of Saturday’s clash against Maidstone United and was immediately withdrawn from the starting line-up.

Summer signing Dibble, originally named on the substitutes bench, was handed a first start but Wrexham suffered a 2-1 defeat at The Gallagher Stadium.

Despite the third defeat in five outings, and being at fault for the second goal, Dibble made a string of crucial saves to keep Wrexham in the game, including a second half penalty stop, and Dunn saluted his team-mate.

“In fairness to Christian I think it has taken a little deflection which might not have been seen for the second goal,” said Dunn.

“It is about the only thing he has done wrong and he has kept us in the game.

“You never know, we maybe could have nicked one towards the end even though we were down to nine men but it wasn’t to be.”

Former Northampton Town, Yeovil and Cambridge United stopper Dunn, who signed a new one year contract this summer, admits there was no way he could line-up against Maidstone after suffering injury ahead of kick-off.

“I just got a bit of a strain in the warm-up so I didn’t play as a pre-caution,” said Dunn.

“I had to leave it which I am gutted about. Obviously I wanted to be out there for the team and helping them out.

“But Christian has come in and done brilliantly in the second half. He has made saves when he has had to and really kept the scoreline respectful.”

Dunn, who started the opening four games of the season, is hoping to be available for Saturday’s home game against Woking.

“We are just going to have to reassess it and see if it is significant or not,” said Dunn. “Fingers crossed it isn’t but I couldn’t have played on Saturday unfortunately.”

On-loan striker Alex Reid had given Wrexham an early lead with his second goal in two outings but Maidstone quickly levelled before going 2-1 ahead before the break.

Wrexham finished the game with nine men when Manny Smith was shown a straight red card after making a challenge in the area while midfielder Mark Carrington was also dismissed for dissent before Dibble saved the resulting penalty.

“We are really disappointed with how it has gone,” said Dunn. “It has not gone how we would have liked, we are gutted and had two sent off.

“We are going to have to watch them back and see if they are fair or not but the referee has made the decision so you have to get on with it.”

Dunn is looking for an immediate response against Woking before Wrexham make the trip to Boreham Wood on Bank Holiday Monday.

“We just need to get on that run now,” said Dunn. “Dust ourselves off and go again on Saturday.

“We have got two quick games coming up on Saturday and Monday so hopefully we can get back to winning ways then.

“We are disappointed to lose at Maidstone, we will have to look over it this week and go again like we have done previously.”