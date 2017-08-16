A dream debut for new Wrexham AFC striker Alex Reid

DEAN KEATES hailed the impact made by Wrexham debutant Alex Reid.

Reid has been brought in on a two-month loan debut from Fleetwood Town and the striker came off the substitutes bench to score the winner as Wrexham beat Gateshead 1-0 at The Racecourse.

“Alex was always on the side as my possible loan if I went that way in the end,” said Keates.

“I just thought it got to a point where we needed an extra forward in.

“I am not going to add any pressure on to anybody.

“I just thought fresh legs and try and get down the sides of them and it worked out.

“I know what Alex will bring, it is a great debut for him but more importantly it is three points for the football club.”