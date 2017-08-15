Sam Wedgbury's backing Wrexham AFC to put things right

SAM WEDGBURY refuses to press any panic buttons following Wrexham’s slow start to the new National League season.

Wrexham went down 1-0 at Dover Athletic on Saturday and have lost two of their opening three games of the campaign, winning the other 2-1 at Maidenhead United last Tuesday.

Although he insists there is more to come from Wrexham, who host Gateshead at The Racecourse tonight, midfielder Wedgbury admits the players need to start doing their talking on the pitch.

“We are not pressing the panic button yet,” said Wedgbury. “A few of the supporters might be but we’re not. It’s early days.

“We are losing by the odd goal which if we hold out for a clean sheet, you have got five out of nine points and sitting a bit rosier.

“But talk is cheap and we can’t keep saying this and that. We have got to start putting in performances.

“We are not happy at losing. I fully understand supporters are not happy when we lose but we have no given right to just turn up and beat teams.

“We have got to be putting performances in and minimum working hard.”

Wedgbury is confident the new-look Reds can turn things around and find some form.

“If we win the next couple of games it is a whole different story, you are sitting near the top of the league,” said Wedgbury.

“It is early in the season and you can’t really look too much into things.

“Teams that are winning will hit a blip and teams that are not winning will come stronger.

“It is a work in progress and the lads are still high and confident.

“We have got enough ability and experience in the dressing room to pull through it.”

Wedgbury is looking for an immediate response against Gateshead and register a first home win.

“We started brightly at Dover, it was not a great goal to concede,” said Wedgbury. “There were lots of individual errors in the goal.

“Come away from Dover with a clean sheet and a point and it is different story going into Gateshead.

“At the end of the day we can put it right tonight as players. We want to do it here and make this place a fortress.”

Wedgbury believes he can perform a lot better too and added: “Obviously there is still more to come.

“I have not been overly pleased with my performances but I think you highlight that more when you haven’t won.

“Tuesday was a little bit more what I am about but I need to pick myself up and get going because I don’t think I have started as well as I wanted to.”

Wedgbury should keep his place against Gateshead while manager Dean Keates has to decide whether to continue with Jack Mackreth in attack or bring Ntumba Massanka back in.

“We made one or two changes at Dover just to keep players fresh,” said Keates. “Ntumba didn’t come in until 10 days after the rest of the lads so it was always a case of managing him.

“Jack has been champing at the bit and looking at Dover and their style, we wanted to get Jack down the sides of them and I thought it worked the first 20 minutes.”

With Chris Holroyd injured, Keates wants to bring in another striker but the target he wants to sign on a permanent deal still remains at his club.

“It is still up in the air,” added Keates. “It’s going to get to a point where I may end up pulling the plug and going elsewhere.

“We have got one or two other options. Ideally I would like it to be a permanent but we have got something on the side on a potential loan.”