Mark Carrington confident there's more to come from Wrexham AFC

MARK CARRINGTON insists Wrexham will click and start creating chances.

Wrexham suffered a second defeat in three outings as the Reds lost 1-0 against Dover.

Despite making a promising start, the Reds rarely threatened a goal after going behind in the 18th minute, carving out few opportunities, but Carrington is adamant things will change.

“We haven’t created a lot of chances but it will come,” said Carrington, the Reds’ vice captain and longest serving player in Dean Keates’ squad.

“You always go through spells in the season and then you end up hitting someone for five along the way and it will all be forgotten.

“I wouldn’t worry about it too much, it is still early days.”

Keates has revamped the squad over the summer but Carrington, pictured right, refuses to use the changes as an excuse.

“It is difficult but we have got to adjust fast,” said Carrington. “We can’t use that as an excuse, we have got to think fast and get it sorted.”

Wrexham were aiming to build on their first win of the season against Maidenhead United but despite making a lively start, had no answer to Ryan Bird’s opener.

“We started not bad the first 15 minutes and put them on the back foot,” said Carrington.

“After they scored, we tried to get back into it but it didn’t really look like it was going to be our day.

“Dover are good at what they do. They get it forward quickly and put you under pressure. We will just have to go again tomorrow against Gateshead.”

On the goal, with the ball falling kindly for Bird in the area, Carrington said: “It was another lucky ricochet like Tuesday and it fell to him in the box which you can’t really do a lot about.

“We have just got to stick our chances away, the couple that we had first half early doors.

“The first game was 0-0 written all over it, just one chance. Today again was just one chance they had and scored.

“Tuesday was a great win for us, it is just fine margins at the moment but I am sure we will iron them out; when they start falling our way then we will go on a bit of a run.”