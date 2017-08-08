Wrexham AFC attacker Ntumba Massanka urges fans to keep faith with Reds for Maidenhead clash

NTUMBA MASSANKA has urged supporters to keep the faith ahead of tonight’s trip to Maidenhead United.

Wrexham suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Macclesfield Town on the opening day of the season but Massanka, set to come into the side in place of the injured Chris Holroyd, is looking to make amends by picking up a first win at York Road.

“It would be nice for me to start, get a little run going and get off the mark for the season,” said Massanka.

“But it is just trying to get the points on the board now. The main thing is going there to win.

“It was disappointing on Saturday, I felt like we threw everything at them.

“We have got to put it to the back of our minds. It is the next game we are focused on now.

“It is a chance to put things right. We will go there and give it our all.

“We need the fans to get behind us because at the end of the day it is a marathon not a sprint.”

Holroyd dislocated a shoulder against Macclesfield so Massanka is expected to partner Scott Boden in attack.

“It is unfortunate about Chris, he has been flying in pre-season,” said Massanka. “It is a shame how the injury occurred and we are all wishing him a speedy recovery.

“If it is me or whoever the gaffer chooses instead of Chris, they have got to perform and get the goals for the team.”

Massanka spent the second half of last season on loan at Wrexham from Burnley and he will be with the Reds until January.

“I have set a target but I am keeping it to myself,” added Massanka, who scored four goals for the Reds last season.

“As long as we do well, that is the biggest thing for me.

“It would be nice to play as many games as I did last season in my time here so that is what I am trying to do and give the gaffer something to think about when he chooses his team.”