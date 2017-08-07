There's more to come says Wrexham AFC defender Manny Smith

MANNY SMITH insists there is a lot more to come from Wrexham after suffering an opening day defeat.

A lot was expected of Dean Keates’ new-look Reds in the first game but Macclesfield triumphed 1-0.

Smith, back at Wrexham for a second spell and one of 13 new signings brought in over the summer, was gutted to lose but the centre-back says it is still early days.

“Everyone has got their standards at this club and losing is not really an option for us,” said Smith.

“No-one likes losing. It is disappointing to get no points on the board, especially the first game at home.

“There are still many more games and a lot of time to turn things around. There is a lot more to come.”

More than 6,100 supporters saw Wrexham start a 10th season in non-league with defeat but Smith is determined to make amends at Maidenhead United tomorrow evening.

“It is always good to start with a win and start the season off right but everyone is coming off the pitch disappointed,” said Smith.

“Everyone wanted to get the three points that we are more than capable of.

“There was a big turnout for us and we were well supported. We left the field knowing we gave our all and we tried our best.

“It was only the first game of the season but everyone is disappointed and we are lucky there is a game tomorrow so we can put things right as fast as possible.”

There were very few chances at either end throughout the contest and Smith admits Wrexham lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

“There is loads of competition for places and everyone has been training well,” said Smith.

“I think we moved the ball okay, we just lacked a bit of a cutting edge.

“Probably because they went 1-0 up, it wasn’t open enough and there weren’t that many chances for both teams.”

Another summer signing, striker Chris Holroyd, was forced off in the first half with a shoulder injury and is facing a spell on the sidelines.

“Chris has popped his shoulder out so he might be out for a few weeks,” said Keates, who is still looking to sign another striker with Tranmere Rovers Andy Cook one of the names being banded about at The Racecourse on Saturday.

“It is one of those things, it happens and you have to get on with it.

“I thought first half he was looking bright and sharp.”