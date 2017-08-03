Wrexham AFC striker Scott Boden happy with any type of goal

SCOTT BODEN wants more goals when the National League campaign kicks off – and he’ll be delighted if they are all tap-ins.

Brought in from Inverness Caledonian Thistle this summer, the striker opened his Wrexham account with a superb lob in the 2-1 win at Stafford Rangers.

Boden went onto score three goals in pre-season, the last one a simple close range finish in Saturday’s

1-1 draw with Chorley.

Wrexham begin the new season with a home game against Macclesfield Town on Saturday and Boden hopes to pick-up where he left off.

“I scored three goals in pre-season and the best thing about it is they were probably all different finishes,” said Boden. “I enjoyed the first one which was the lob at Stafford but more than anything I enjoy the tap-ins because they are your bread and butter.

“As a striker, there is nothing better than an open goal, tap it in and get the team ahead!

“It was nice to get those goals but they mean absolutely nothing now so hopefully they come on Saturday as well."

But Boden doesn’t mind who is on target against Macclesfield as long as new-look Wrexham begin a 10th season in non-league with a win.

“It would be massive for myself to get on the scoresheet but if we win the game and I don’t score, I am not bothered,” said Boden. “As long as we win games, it is not about individuals. It is from a team perspective and as long as we are picking up three points, I am not too fussed who gets the goals.

“I am itching to go. I think everyone is really buzzing and excited for this weekend.”

Boden is competing with Chris Holroyd and Ntumba Massanka for a starting place.

Reds’ boss Dean Keates is looking to sign a fourth striker and Boden, who had successful stints at Macclesfield, Halifax and Newport before an unhappy season in Scotland, will thrive on the competition.

“To ever be a success you need competition, you need people challenging and pushing each other every day,” added Boden. “Whoever comes in, hopefully they can add to the squad, add to the team and do themselves justice.”