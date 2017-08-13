RGC prop Simpson relishing competition for places ahead of pre-season opener

RGC prop Joe Simpson is relishing the increased competition for places as they prepare to take the field for their first pre-season friendly this week.

The Gogs travel to Caldy on Friday as they begin their on-field cohesion ahead of their second season in the Principality Premiership, and Simpson has once again committed his future to the Parc Eirias outfit after reaching the 100-game milestone last term.

He said: “It is great to be back on board again this year and I am sure it will be an exciting season again.

“We learnt a huge amount about ourselves as the season went on, plus the opposition as well.

“We all have gained a lot of experience that we can take into the new season.”

The former Rydal Penrhos Academy prospect will have to fight for his place in Mark Jones’ side this year following the signings of Curtis Reynolds and Alex Taylor, which are set to strength the pack considerably for the WRU National Cup winners.

“We have some new faces coming into the squad, and when you add the players returning from injury then competition for places will be high,” added Simpson.

“I am looking forward to the challenge ahead and the season getting under way.”