Alyn & Deeside by-election: When is it taking place, who are the candidates?

Why is there a by-election for Alyn and Deeside?

A by-election has been called as the Alyn and Deeside constituency seat has been left vacant following the death of former AM Carl Sargeant almost three months ago.

Mr Sargeant, 49, a married father-of-two, was found dead at his home on Englefield Avenue, Connah's Quay on November 7, four days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet member for communities and children following allegations made about his personal conduct.

February 6 marks the last date available for the by-election to take place and although elections and by-elections take place on Thursdays by convention, there is no statutory compulsion to do so.

In deciding on the date, the Llywydd (presiding officer of the National Assembly for Wales) has taken account of "the sensitivities of the circumstances which led to the vacancy arising, the practical arrangements for the effective management of the by-election and the impact of the Christmas period on arrangements."



Who are the candidates for Alyn and Deeside?

There are a total of five candidates in this by-election, representing Welsh Labour, Welsh Conservatives, Welsh Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Wales Green Party.

Jack Sargeant, 23, son of late AM Carl, was chosen by Welsh Labour to fight for his father's old seat on January 3.

Jack, an engineer, said he wanted to continue the “proud tradition” of his father by being a “powerful voice for local people”.

He added he would be seeking to get “to the truth about the chain of events” that led to his father’s premature death.

Sarah Atherton, a former nurse, represents the Welsh Conservatives on February 6.

A Gresford community councillor in Wrexham, Sarah has won the support of Prime Minister Theresa May and Alun Cairns, Secretary of State for Wales, during the campaign.

Donna Lalek is the Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate and sits on Broughton Community Council.

Her campaign office was given a visit by national party leader Sir Vince Cable in the days running up to the vote.

Caia Park councillor Carrie Harper will hope to win the seat for Plaid Cymru.

The Queensway ward member also sits on Wrexham County Borough Council and has pledged to put the NHS at the heart of her campaign.

Former Clwyd South Assembly candidate Duncan Rees will represent the Wales Green Party.

A former community officer for the Co-operative group, Duncan has campaigned to make Wales a Fairtrade nation.

How many people can cast their vote and what turnout is expected?

More than 40 polling stations will be open from 7am when residents in Alyn and Deeside cast their votes on Tuesday.

Around 63,000 people will be eligible to vote in the poll but only 35 per cent turned out in 2016, compared to 71 per cent in last year's general election.

Given the emotional circumstances in which this election was called, I'd expect turnout to be higher on February 6.

The count will take place at Coleg Cambria in Connah's Quay where tables of staff will tally up the votes in the college sports hall minutes after voting closes at 10pm.

A result is expected by Flintshire Council's election team by around 1am with the winner likely to be sworn in to the Assembly on February 7.