Grieving mother's knife and beer bottle incidents in Wrexham 'an act of desperation'

A woman struggling to cope with the death of her baby daughter was holding a knife when police called to her flat.

Lyndsey Royce, 24, had already thrown a knife among several other household items from the balcony of her flat in Deva Way, Caia Park, Wrexham, on February 13.

Justin Espie, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said police were on patrol when they saw Royce shouting at them.

They spoke to Royce’s partner, who was outside and had blood on her shirt – but she was unhurt and the blood was Royce’s.

Royce, who was covered in blood, threw several household items from the balcony during the incident, including a table, chairs, children’s toys and paperwork

At one point she said “here’s you’re f***** knife” throwing it towards officers, Mr Espie said.

During the incident she also made cutting motions with her arms and threw a beer bottle at a Seat car.

Mr Espie showed the court police body camera footage of the grass lawn outside the building was strewn with items as officers arrived.

A police negotiator was called along with officers holding shields before police went to the flat.

Royce was holding a knife and a dog when she opened the door.

She shouted and swore at officers before she was tasered and released the dog, which during the incident she said was the only thing she had left.

Police then took Royce to be treated in hospital.

Mr Espie highlighted the restraint and professionalism shown by police, as shown by body camera footage.

Royce, who appeared from custody and was visibily upset during proceedings, pleaded guilty to affray.

Emma Simoes, defending, said that Royce’s daughter died hours after she was born due to a “chain of errors” at the hospital.

The incident started after Royce received papers from the medical accident company dealing with the claim regarding her daughter.

Royce had been self-medicating with alcohol, had self-harmed, and the only person she had any intention of hurting was herself.

An officer on body camera footage said that he had picked up a knife Royce had “chucked”, but Miss Simoes said that no one was in the vicinity when she dropped the knife from the balcony onto the grass verge below, and no items were directed at the police.

Items thrown from the window included the paperwork, magistrates heard.

Royce had been in self-destruct mode and while she was on medication, was not getting the counselling she needed Miss Simoes said.

Her emotions had built up into an “act of desperation and a cry for help,” Miss Simoes said.

It appeared that Royce was drunk when she committed the ofence and had underlying issues which would continue until she received help.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Royce had difficulty coping ever since her daughter’s death in 2013 and had told him that although she was not a dependent drinker, there had been incidents where she had drunk too much when it “all got on top of her”.

She told Mr Connah in interview that she had drunk around three crates of alcohol before the offence.

Royce also admitted making off without payment after taking £43.98 worth of petrol from the BP garage in Wrexham Road, Johnstown, on December 17 and stealing beer worth £28.50 from the same location on February 13. She also pleaded guilty to stealing Fosters lager worth £9.98 from the Co-operative on Poplar Road that same day.

As vehicles were used in these offences, Mr Espie reminded magistrates that they could disqualify Royce.

John Donnelly, chairing the magistrates bench, jailed Royce for 12 weeks, suspended for two years, imposed a 25 day rehabilitation requirement and recommended a mental health assessment.

A concurrent four-week suspended sentence was imposed for making off without payment and Royce was fined £75 each for both thefts,

She was also disqualified from driving for a year, must pay court costs, a surcharge and compensation to BP and the Co-operative.

Royce was also fined £50 for breaching a conditional discharge.