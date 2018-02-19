Ewloe construction firm fined over death of scaffolder run over by dumper truck

A COMPANY headquarted in Flintshire has been fined after the death of a construction worker

Redrow Homes Limited, based in Ewloe, and WPI Civil Engineering Limited have been fined after the death of scaffolder Henry Jones in 2013.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how, on August 8, 2013, 67-year-old Henry Jones was walking across the Redrow Homes construction site in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, when he was struck by a reversing dumper truck.

Mr Jones was crushed under the rear wheels of the vehicle and confirmed deceased at the scene.

The incident was witnessed by Mr Jones’ son who was also working at the construction site.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Redrow Homes had made no provision to maintain separation of vehicles and pedestrians in the plot where Mr Jones died.

It was heard that the traffic management across the entire site was poorly managed and was an underlying cause of the accident.

The investigation also found that sub-contractor WPI Civil Engineering Limited failed to provide a banksman (a person trained to direct vehicle movement), or have any employees on site trained as banksmen, and that the vehicle involved was not fit to be used on site.

Redrow Homes Limited pleaded guilty to Section 3(1) and Section 33(1)(c) of The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £500,000 and ordered to pay costs of £101,000.

WPI Civil Engineering Limited of King Street Trading Estate, Middlewich, Cheshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) and Section 33(1)(c) of The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay costs of £17,000.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Jacqueline Western said: “This tragic incident was wholly avoidable. Having safety measures to protect pedestrian workers is a basic and well recognised principle of good construction management.

“Mr Jones’ death could easily have been prevented if both the principal contractor and the sub-contractor had implemented safe systems of work and ensured that health and safety documentation was communicated and followed.”

“Tragically, on this occasion both Redrow Homes and WPI Civil Engineering failed to do this.”