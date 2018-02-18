Housing improvements scheme in Wrexham is just the job for apprentices

APPRENTICES have been getting valuable hands-on experience as part of a housing improvement project.

Wrexham Council is currently investing funds to ensure its housing stock achieves the Welsh Government’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard – which includes installing thousands of new kitchens, bathrooms central heating systems, roofs, walls and more.

One of the recent schemes where this has happened is in Plas Madoc.

Kieron Yardley and Morgan Jones, both from Wrexham, are currently in their first year of an NVQ qualification in bricklaying.

As part of the course they are completing apprenticeship schemes with Sustainable Building, one of the contractors working in partnership on the Plas Madoc project.

Mr Yardley said: “We study two days in Bersham Road at college and spend three days on site per week.

“We need to do the college work obviously but it’s a massive help being able to get experience on a real work site, working on real houses with professionals.

“We get to do a mix of jobs, working on roofing and helping to install external insulation on the houses.

“It’s all great experience and it will be massive help with our careers.”

Mr Jones added: “It’s a good career to get into because there is so much construction work around at the moment and new houses being built everywhere. It’s getting busier all the time so that’s great for us.”

Paul Sinclair, site manager for Sustainable Building, said: “We’ve been proud to work alongside Wrexham Council on their housing improvements project and have developed a very successful partnership over the last few years.

“As well as the roofing and external wall insulation work on properties in Plas Madoc, we’ve also worked on council properties in areas including Llay and Coedpoeth.

“We are fully committed to delivering community benefits in the areas we work and we’re delighted to have been able to recruit two very promising local apprentices who will no doubt benefit greatly from the ambitious work being carried out on the Plas Madoc estate.”

Cllr Paul Blackwell, local member for Plas Madoc, said: “This is an exciting time for Plas Madoc. It’s great to see that work has now started and we’re already starting to see the benefits it’s having on some of the properties where work has been completed.

“We are now putting much needed investment into this community and I’m delighted we’ve been able to recruit two modern apprentices as part of this project.”

A total of £56.4 million has been invested in the housing improvements programme in 2017-18.

The funding includes a £7.5m major repairs allowance which the Welsh Government awards to local authorities to help them achieve the standard.

Lead member for housing, Cllr David Griffiths said: “We’ve carried out improvement work all over the county borough and as a result our contractors have been able to give support to a number of community groups.

“We’ve seen local facilities receive refurbishment work and other support, contractors purchasing supplies from local business, as well as a boost in local employment.

“There is still some work to do to achieve the Welsh Housing Quality Standard but we are on track to meet the Welsh Government’s deadline and we will continue to work hard to ensure that as much of this investment as possible is pumped back into our local economy.”