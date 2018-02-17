New tourism signs greet visitors to glorious Ceiriog Valley

New visitor signage has been installed along an important tourist route in the Ceiriog Valley.

Working with Wrexham’s Destination Management team, Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley Partnership identified a number of old village signs that needed replacing and successfully applied for funding from the local community councils to support the work.

The signs were designed by Sylvia Jones, a partner in graphic design firm Creativity Jones.

Each depict a unique illustration of each village’s key features. There are six signs all positioned westbound on the B4500 between Pontfadog and Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog.

The Ceiriog Valley was identified in Wrexham’s Destination Management Plan as a key visitor hub, alongside Chirk Castle, Erddig and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal World Heritage Site.

Wrexham Council destination manager Joe Bickerton said: “The new signage on this key visitor route looks really good and it’s been pleasing to help deliver a project with Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley Partnership that will have a good impact on the visitor welcome for 2018.

“The Ceiriog Valley continues to develop as a tourism destination, as along with the stunning natural landscape – we have seen significant investment in local hotels and accolades for restaurants such as the Hand at Llanarmon over recent years which have added to the area’s reputation.”

Rob Davies, chair of Chirk and the Ceiriog Valley Partnership added: “We hope that these signs will offer a fresh and vibrant first impression o2f the villages in the valley.

“Our greatest thanks go to Sylvia Jones for all the time, hard work and design expertise she put into it, without which this project would never have happened.

“Our thanks also go to Rachel Kershaw, who first mooted the idea, Kyran Lawford for his determination in pursuing the idea, Joe Bickerton and the Highways Departments for bringing it to fruition and the three valley community councils for funding it.“