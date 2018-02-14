Police called to reports of assault in Wrexham town centre

POLICE were called to reports of a man being assaulted in Wrexham town centre.

A North Wales Police spokesman told the Leader a call was received just before 3.50pm today reporting that a man had been assaulted in Regent Street near St Mark’s Road multi-storey car park.

A number of people reported seeing several police vehicles at either side of King Street around the time of the incident.

Alex Buckley said there were seven police cars and a police van shortly before 4pm after someone was punched and two or three youths on bicycles were antagonising police afterwards, adding that a lot of people had gathered in the area.

A nearby trader, who asked not to be named, said he saw a lot of people outside and the police were telling them to move on and heard lots of shouting around the time of the alleged incident.