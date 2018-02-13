Could former Wrexham carpet store be taken over by national coffee chain?

A former carpet store could be taken over by a national coffee chain or turned into a restaurant.

A planning application has been lodged with Wrexham Council seeking a change of use permission for the old Carpet Direct in Regent House, Regent Street, which closed down in May 2014.

Owners The Atmore Group, based in Liverpool, say they have received interest in the unit but a change of use would be needed before the interested parties consider further committment.

A spokesman said: “In the recent past, Bailey’s Beds occupied unit one of Regent House from 2004.

“Wrexham Carpets then leased the unit from 2005 to 2012. Carpet Direct Ltd then occupied the unity from 2013, but closed down in May 2014.

“It has, therefore, been empty for nearly four years.”

The firm say they have continued to seek new tenants but because of the current market, it had not been possible to find a retailer.

In 2016, the unit was split in two in a bid to attract more interest.

The spokesman added: “The letting agents have received enquiries for the unit from a national coffee shop chain and a potential restaurant tenant, both requiring a change of use to A3 to be established before considering further commitment.

“Accordingly, should this application be approved, it will provide the opportunity to fully let the ground floor of Regent House and will create an opportunity to enliven further this section of Regent Street and this gateway building.”

Last year, the Leader reported national pizza chain Papa John’s has been given the go-ahead to open a takeaway at Regent House.

The plans stated the takeaway would create 10 full-time jobs and 10 part-time jobs.