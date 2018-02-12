Former North Wales Crusaders chief executive admits £65,000 sports tickets scam

A FORMER rugby league club chief executive has admitted three fraud charges.

James Thomas, 42, of The Green, Gresford, Wrexham, pleaded guilty at Mold Crown Court to fraud between February 2015 and last June involving £65,300 by

claiming he would provide tickets for sports events but then failing to do so.

He also admitted abusing his position as chief executive of North Wales Crusaders involving the obtaining of a Mercedes and forging signatures, and an £800 fiddle last year by claiming he was permitted to use a woman’s credit cards.

Judge Peter Heywood adjourned sentencing for a pre-sentence report and granted bail.

He said Thomas was of previous good character.

“I want more background information,” Judge Heywood said on a video link from a court in South Wales.

He added :”I am not making any observations other than all sentencing options will be considered by the court.”

Defence QC Adam Kane said solicitors held £68,000 to cover the losses. There were also character references and medical information.

The prosecution case wasn’t outlined at the brief hearing.