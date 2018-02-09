New Wrexham Council chief executive to be confirmed in March after long wait

Wrexham Council’s new chief executive is scheduled to be appointed almost five months after the previous incumbent left.

Former chief executive, Dr Helen Paterson, departed after more than six years at the helm to take up the same role with Walsall Council in November last year.

Since Dr Paterson’s departure, executive director Clare Field has been performing the role on an interim basis.

A permanent replacement for Dr Paterson had originally scheduled to be approved by full council when it met on December 13 last year.

The process was later pushed back to February but has now been delayed further.

According to the authority’s latest forward work programme, an appointment to replace Dr Paterson is scheduled to be ratified by full council when it meets on March 28.

The new permanent chief executive will be paid a salary ranging between £111,191 and £127,513 per year.

It is understood the role has been advertised locally as well as nationally as the authority seeks to find the right person to take over the reins.

Earlier this year, Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths had expressed disappointment the process had been delayed and said it was imperative for the good of the county an appointment was made as soon as possible.

Dr Paterson had joined the authority in 2011 and was at the helm of Wrexham Council during financially challenging times in local government with the authority faced with the need to slash tens of millions from its budget in recent years.

Formerly a primary school headteacher who has served as a magistrate while in Wrexham, Dr Paterson joined Wrexham Council after leaving her position as strategic director for transformation with Sunderland Council.