Knotweed discovered at former Wrexham care home site set to be demolished

Japanese Knotweed has been discovered on the site of a former care home set to be knocked down to make way for council houses.

Wrexham Council plans to demolish Nant Silyn and build 12 new homes in its place.

In 2015, the home, which was run by Wrexham Council, closed its doors for the last time when the authority axed the home as part of budget cuts.

The building, now boarded up, has remained vacant since then and the authority’s adult social care department has been spending £6,000 to keep the site secure following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Initially, the site was offered to regional social landlords with a view to affordable housing being built but that has not progressed.

Environmental firm Hortech were asked to survey the site as part of Wrexham Council’s weed control programme and areas of Japanese Knotweed were identified.

One area is within the site boundary and there are several larger stands along banks of the river Gwenfro.

Hortech has advised the council to treat the area twice per season for at least three seasons.

The area will require ongoing monitoring until at least 2021 with any regrowth treated as required.

The cost of treatment up until 2019 will be £1,200.

The environmental report was included as part of an application for prior notification of the proposed demolition of the building.

According to the planning application, the buidling is being demolished to mitigate the risk of vandalism and fire, as well as for future development potential.

It is expected demolition work will begin next month and be completed by June this year,