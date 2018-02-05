Deeside man caught smoking a joint behind the wheel

A Deeside man smoked a joint of cannabis behind the wheel.

Jack Fagan, 26, was stopped by police when he was seen driving erratically at Buckley on December 3.

Fagan, of Welsh Road in Garden City, told officers who stopped him: “I was just smoking a joint before you stopped me.”

Flintshire magistrates told Fagan he was foolish to have been smoking a joint while driving. He would not have been safe on the roads.

Fagan was banned from driving for a year and fined £80 with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Solicitor Chris Jesse, defending, told the Mold court his client knew he had done wrong and appreciated that he had to be punished.