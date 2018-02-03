New Year's Eve reveller 'doesn't rememeber' using stolen bank card in Wrexham town centre stores

A NEW Year’s Eve reveller claimed he had no memory of taking a wallet and using a bank card in Wrexham, a court heard.

Wrexham Magistrates Court heard Sanosi Hakim Hassan, 44, was so much the worse for wear he did not realise he was using the card to pay for items in Town Hill on December 31.

Prosecutor Justin Espey said an 18-year-old student realised he had left his wallet containing his bank card in a taxi when he came to pay for drinks on New Year’s Eve.

The card had been used in stores and CCTV footage showed the defendant making the payments.

Hassan, of Rhosddu Road, Wrexham admitted theft and fraud by false representation on December 31 when he appeared before the court.

The victim was left out of pocket to the tune of £65 and magistrates ordered Hassan pay

that sum in compensation.

They also fined him £160 and ordered he pay costs of £85 plus a victim surcharge of £30.

Emma Simoes, defending, said of Hassan: “He had been out with friends consuming vodka and other drinks and the offences took place just before midnight struck.

“He accepts it was him in the CCTV and he doesn’t think his actions were acceptable.

“But he doesn’t remember doing it.”