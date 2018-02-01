Flintshire dad fighting brain tumour needs funds for treatment after surgery

A coffee morning is to be held tomorrow as a fundraiser for a Flintshire man with a brain tumour.

Andy Jones, 44, of Pentre discovered in December 2016 that a grade two Astrocytoma had developed into a higher grade primary brain tumour.

Members of the community, as well as dedicated family and friends, are backing Andy in his bid to raise £30,000 for lifesaving treatment which is not available on the NHS.

Andy has undergone two major brain surgeries but further treatment is required to keep the tumour at bay.

Andy’s wife Nicola told the Leader earlier in January: “The NHS have been nothing but amazing but, following the third operation, we need to hit the tumour using treatment and therapy which is not available on the NHS, but has been recommended via a second opinion we were given in London.

“It needs to start four to six weeks after Andy’s latest surgery.

“This is a costly treatment and will require monthly visits to London for maintenance, MRIs etc. While it is not curative, we hope it will keep Andy here a lot longer.

“After much consideration we have decided to try to raise the funds needed via a crowdfunding page.

It’s a huge thing for us to ask everyone for help and we honestly wouldn’t ask if we didn’t need to. Any donations or fundraising anyone can do to help would be really appreciated.

“In the event that Andy can’t use the money raised, we will donate it straight to The Brain Tumour Charity for their essential research.”

To support Andy, a coffee morning is being held at Buckley Cross Community Centre on Tabernacle Street on Friday, February 2, from 9.30-11.30am.

Collective fundraising has totalled to nearly two thirds of Andy’s target, with almost £19,000 raised so far.

To donate to the cause visit the crowdfunding page online at https://www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/andy-jones-fightinggbm4.