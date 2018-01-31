Scouts groups in Flintshire win business rates battle

SCOUTS and other community groups have won their battle against paying business rates.

A 10,000-signature online petition against Scout groups paying business rates was handed in at a full meeting of Flintshire Council yesterday.

It formed part of a notice of motion put forward by Argoed councillor Hilary McGuill to relieve the groups of having to pay that funding.

She explained that the anomaly occurred when the council scrapped financial support that covered 20 per cent of business rates for youth organisations.

It left children, parents and volunteers having to fundraise to find a few hundred pounds to pay the business rates.

The motion read: “We call upon Flintshire Council to reconsider reinstating 100 per cent business rate relief on Scout huts for Scout organisations in Flintshire who own and manage their Scout headquarters.”

Cllr McGuill added: “We are not talking astronomical sums of money and it is not going to set our budget today into a state of flux.”

She also read out a letter of support from TV explorer Bear Grylls.

Leader of Flintshire Council, Cllr Aaron Shotton, put forward an amended notice of motion that no voluntary groups should be paying the rates.

He said all community groups with a rateable value of less than £6,000 should be exempt, such as football clubs, bowling clubs, village bands and women’s institutes.

Councillors voted for an amended notice of motion, which when agreed by the council next month, will take effect from 2018-19.

After the meeting Richard Hebden, the Flintshire Scouts district inspector commissioner, said he was delighted with the outcome.

“It is an even better solution,” he said.

“We came here with a vested interest in the Scouts but this will take care of all the community groups – those least able to pay.”

He added: “We extend our thanks to Flintshire Council and its members for the amount of time and effort put into the debate.

“It has been a long month of action, a real effort, but we’re glad others will benefit too.”