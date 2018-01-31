Saltney man left 'sick' after burglars stole jewellery and sentimental items from home

A householder said he was left feeling “sick” after cash, jewellery and tools were stolen from his house.

Pete Jones recalled the “horrible experience” after thieves broke into his home on Beechwood Road, Saltney, in the early hours of Monday.

More than £240 in cash was taken along with car keys, a watch, wallet and a Makita drill as Mr Jones and his family slept at about 3am.

Mr Jones said he had now considered moving from the area after the break-in.

He said: “We went to bed as normal on Sunday and made sure the doors were locked.

“I got up about 6.30am and the draught excluder had moved from the front door.

“When were getting ready to leave for work at about 7.20am, my wife couldn’t find her handbag and my wallet had gone as well as my son’s car keys.”

Mr Jones called the police 30 minutes later after searching the house, thinking his young grandson had perhaps hidden the missing items.

A neighbour passed CCTV footage to North Wales Police that showed three men entering Mr Jones’ property at around 3am having forced open the front door.

He said: “I’m a really light sleeper and I can hear my dog snoring at night.

“I don’t know how I didn’t hear it.

“As we were all asleep and they were in the house, it makes us feel worse.

“They could have done anything, it’s a horrible experience.”

Mr Jones said a watch given to him by his daughter as a 50th birthday gift and a wallet given as a wedding present were taken along with his wallet and his wife’s bag and purse – which were later found discarded nearby.

He added: “It’s so frustrating and you don’t actually realise the extent of what’s gone until later on.

“It just makes you feel sick.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police confirmed they were called to an address on Beechwood Road, Saltney, just after 7.50am on Monday following reports of a break in.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number W011117.