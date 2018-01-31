Community garden in Llangollen is saved after developer drops plans for land

Campaigners are celebrating as a community garden has been saved.

Last month, the Leader reported Denbighshire Council had agreed to gift the plot of a community garden in Llangollen to a private developer despite objections from cross-party politicians.

But now developers have withdrawn their proposals for the land.

The Llangollen Community Garden, a valued community asset, was established in 2012.

In November, Denbighshire Council’s asset management group decided to gift its 0.5-acre plot to a private developer on the basis that the developer will carry out works to neighbouring Plas Newydd, a historic house run by the council as a museum.

The council had attached an estimated value of between £40,000 and £80,000 to the land in dealings with the developer – an amount considered artificially low if it was sold for development, given the intention to build up to five detached houses.

In 2015 the Welsh Government brought in special legislation which requires public bodies in Wales to think about the long-term impact of their decisions, and to work better with people and communities.

It includes specific measures on biodiversity and maximising people’s physical and mental health.

The community garden is attended by local volunteers every Saturday morning throughout the year and has attracted more than 75 gardeners since it began, and welcomed 120 children.

A Llangollen Community Garden spokesman said: “Denbighshire Council has confirmed that the developer has withdrawn their proposal for the community garden land.

“This means there is no longer an immediate threat to the community garden. Thank you for your support that has helped save the garden.

“Our disagreement over the land use and value of the community garden has always been with Denbighshire County Council.

“In order to safeguard the

garden for the future we hope to work with Denbighshire Council and Llangollen Town Council to find a long term solution.

“There is still work to do. Working out a long term solution could take 12 months or more.

“We appreciate and would like to thank you once again for your support over the past few months.

“Your support going forward

will also be very much appreciated.”