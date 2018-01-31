Campaigners in Deeside take incinerator workers protest to County Hall

ANOTHER protest has been held against workers from outside the area being used on a major Deeside project.

A new £800 million incinerator is being built at Parc Adfer on Deeside Industrial Estate, but several demonstrations have taken place in the last few months.

The latest took place outside County Hall in Mold yesterday, with about 30 people taking part.

A spokesman for the protesters from the GMB union said: “Parc Adfer is being bilt by people not from the area when there are plenty of people here capable of doing it.

“There are people coming from the West Midlands, driving two to two-and-a-half hours, others from Leeds, Hull and Cardiff when there are 200 local lads here who could be doing the work.

“This is being funded by local taxpayers too.”

CNIM, the main contractor, has consistently refuted the claims of the protesters, with a spokesman telling the Leader last month that the company has “followed good practice” for more than 20 years.

“A spokesman said: “CNIM rejects the comments made by Unite and GMB about its work in the UK.

“It is not correct that CNIM has failed to engage with local workers.

“We held a jobs fair in May (2017) when more than 150 people attended and since then we have had an additional 120 people express interest in contracts.

“Many of these contracts are still not yet let, so to suggest they are not going to local companies or workers is clearly wrong.

“There are 30 local companies employed on site and there will be more to come – but we need to get to the stage where they are required.”