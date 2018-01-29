'Everyone had a good time' – Wrexham and Tranmere fans follow police plea to respect the game

A record crowd enjoyed the eagerly anticipated Wrexham v Tranmere match on Saturday with little trouble reported.

Ahead of the Conference showdown, North Wales Police (NWP) issued a request to fans to “respect the game” and to avoid confrontations before and after the game.

Fans of both sides were absorbed in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Despite police officers “mixing” the fans as they exited Wrexham’s Racecourse ground at the end of the match, there was no trouble according to fans.

Rory Sheehan, from Abermorddu, said: “It was a really good game and there were no fights – it was all good spirited.

“There was a bit of a mix-up with the police at the end of the game with both sets of fans leaving through the same exit, but there were no issues. Everyone had a good time. I hope the club are happy with the outcome.”

Dyfrig Hills, an avid Wrexham fan from Rhydtalog, said: “Football-wise it was a good performance by two very strong sides. I was hugely impressed by Quigley and the effort of him and the team as a whole.

“Disappointed to have dropped two points, especially in a derby, yet both teams performed well so I’ll begrudgingly accept the point.

“There was no real trouble, bar at the end after the match it would’ve made more sense to hold Tranmere fans back by 10 minutes because there were a few heated exchanges but nothing serious.

“Hospitality-wise I thought it was handled very well compared to previous big crowds; it seems Wrexham have learnt their lesson from not being prepared for big crowds in the past.

“I would really love for the away fans to always be in their usual spot though.”