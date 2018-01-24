Closure of rural Flintshire primary schools 'not a foregone conclusion' because of consultation

A consultation on the future of two rural schools does not ultimately spell closure.

As councillor Ian Roberts, Flintshire Council cabinet member for education, recommended the future of Lixwm Primary School and Ysgol Brynford move to a statutory consultation, he offered hope to campaigners in Lixwm and said that, should a ‘solution’ be found, the school could still remain open.

Authority chief executive Colin Everett said anyone consulted could offer up a new option for the future of the school.

A statutory consultation was supported by the cabinet during their January meeting yesterday after a pause and review on the future of Lixwm Primary School and possible federation with Ysgol Brynford.

Governors turned down the proposition of federating with Lixwm Primary School following discussions between the two parties and Flintshire Council education officers, meaning the prospect of an amalgamation on to a single site in Brynford looked more likely.

The Diocese of St Asaph has also turned down Lixwm’s proposal to become a church school – but governors continue to investigate avenues that would help keep the school open.

Cllr Roberts said: “We’re no further than where we were in September – therefore we need to move to statutory consultation.

“It does not mean closure, it can mean closure, as with Flint Mountain and Ysgol Llanfynydd, but it’s a way of allowing communities to provide their views on the future of education in these areas.”

Cllr Roberts said the issues around overcapacity at Ysgol Brynford combined with surplus places at Lixwm had contributed to the area review but cited successful federations between Flint High School sixth form and St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School as an example of finding a solution.

He added: “This is a difficult phase for the school to enter but it’s not as if it’s a closed process that did not allow other proposals to come out.”

Claire Homard, chief officer education and youth, said the situation was “challenging for both schools” and called for the process to be moved along “more swiftly.”

Cllr Aaron Shotton, leader of Flintshire Council, moved to dismiss any suggestions that the future of the schools was being discussed as a way to balance the authority budget.

He described the review as an entirely separate discussion.

He said: “Hopefully that will give some comfort to parents out there.

“It's not related but it is about making sure we make the best use of resources.”

Ms Homard added that “cabinet has shown a willingness to pause the process” of consultation “if a viable alternative comes to the fore.”

A consultation document is expected to be published by next month with an April-end estimated for the public engagement period.

A cabinet decision is expected on the next phase by June.