Tributes paid to woman, 92, who dedicated her life to helping Wrexham's elderly

TRIBUTES have been paid to a hardworking volunteer who dedicated her life to the care of elderly people.

Mary Freeman Parry BEM died peacefully on January 14 at Chirk Court in Maes y Waun, Chirk, at the age of 92.

Mrs Parry, who moved to the area from Liverpool in the 1970s, took up the position of secretary at Wrexham Care Association in 2003 following the death of her husband William Trevor Parry, who had held the role previously.

Her friend Amber Philips, aged 64, told the Leader: “I knew her when I started as a volunteer with the care association more than 20 years ago.

“We became friends and I would meet her for tea and lunch.

“She was a very private person.

“She had vascular dementia and she was diagnosed with that three or four years ago.

“She was invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace when she was to receive her British Empire Medal for her service to the community.

“But she couldn’t go, so I arranged for it be be presented to her by the mayor of Wrexham and the Lord Lieutenant at Capel y Groes in October 2016.

“Mary was still secretary of the association until she went into a home.

“I don’t remember exactly when that was but she was certainly still visiting clients into her late 80s.

“She would go out to elderly people and interview them to match them with volunteers who could help them.

“She dedicated her life to the care association.

“She would be up at night writing notes and even when she went into a care home

she believed she was still working for the association.

“Myself and Jay Diamond, who also volunteered at the care association and was a good friend, have had her power of attorney for a few years.

“We have tried to get her the best care we could and I believe we did. She was a wonderful lady and we really cared about her.”

Mrs Parry’s committal will be held at Wrexham Cemetery in Ruabon Road at 10.30am on Monday, January 29, followed by a service of thanksgiving for her life to be held at Capel Y Groes in Wrexham at 11am.