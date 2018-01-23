'Have a little more consideration' – Visually impaired Shotton man in plea to pavement parkers

A VISUALLY impaired man has called for motorists to be more considerate when parking after having to face oncoming traffic to walk down his road.

Robert Brown, 50, is registered blind and uses a white cane as he has macular degeneration – which means he has no central vision.

Mr Brown told the Leader he was dismayed to find vehicles parked up on the pavement in his road, Bridge Street in Shotton, on a Saturday morning which meant he had to walk out into the road.

He said: “When I was going out there were some cars parked on the pavement over double yellow lines.

“There was a telegraph pole on the path so there was no room for me to get through.

“I had to walk out into the road to get past and there was a car coming down so I nearly got hit. When people park on the pavement it is a real pain for people who have visual impairment, wheelchairs or pushchairs. It happens everywhere and it is an ongoing problem.”

Addressing motorists, he added: “Just have a little more consideration. Some people when parking seem to think, ‘oh it will only be five minutes’ but that five minutes can put someone with a visual impairment or a wheelchair in real danger.”