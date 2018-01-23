Air ambulance called to Ponciau

A CHILD was taken to hospital after an air ambulance was called out to Ponciau.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance to an address in Clark Street in the village after receiving a call at 10.57am this morning.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We treated a young child and took them to Wrexham Hospital.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service told the Leader a Wales Air Ambulance was also sent to the scene, where the crew were supported by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

PICTURE: Kev Edwards (@fly76)