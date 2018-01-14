Appeal for information on missing Wrexham man's whereabouts

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing man.
Teejay Wallace, pictured above, 26, of Wrexham, was last seen in the town on January 8.
He is described as 6ft tall with short dark hair and a beard.
He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black jacket with brown sleeves, light grey cargo pants and a rucksack.
A North Wales Police spokesman said Mr Wallace could have travelled to the Cardiff area. Anyone with information can call North Wales Police on 101.
