Four vehicle crash on A55 at Halkyn

MOTORISTS are being warned of delays following a crash on the A55 in Flintshire.

North Wales Police said at about 5.30pm that the collision, which occurred on the A55 westbound at Halkyn, involved four vehicles and officers are en route to the scene.

A police spokesman added: “Please be advised of heavy traffic on the A55 westbound at Halkyn. Delays likely as people travel home from work.”

Traffic Wales confirmed that a lane has been closed as a result of a collision.