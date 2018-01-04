Community centre land gift part of 23 homes plan in Hawarden

MORE than 20 new homes could be built as part of a land gift that will also see the construction of a new community centre.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss proposals to build 23 new homes, with space for a community centre, on land by Wood Lane, Hawarden.

As part of the proposal, in lieu of creating play provision at the site, money will be used to enhance the provision of the play facilities at Fron Heulog, Hawarden.

There will also be an education contribution of £73,542 towards IT resources and an outdoor classroom at Penarlag Community School and £73,876 towards further changing facilities at Hawarden High School.

As part of the development the proposed community centre land will be gifted to Hawarden Community Council and speed cushions will be relocated on Wood Lane to calm traffic.

The housing development will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties, although the construction of the community centre will be subject to a separate planning application.

Andrew Farrow, Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer, has recommended the application be approved.

In his report to councillors Mr Farrow said: “The plans submitted as part of this application propose the erection of 23 two-storey homes comprising a mix of detached/semi-detached houses on an area of the site which amounts to approximately 0.68 hectares.

“0.20 hectares [0.5 acres] in the north western corner of the site with a frontage onto Wood Lane, is identified for the construction of a new community centre.

“The applicant proposes to gift this land to Hawarden Community Council, which it is hoped will help to reduce development costs for any future construction of the centre, allowing the community council to secure grant aid if available.

“The construction of the community centre does not form part of this application and would require the submission of a further planning application.”

He added: “In conclusion it is my view that the scale/form of the development proposed would be sympathetic to the character of the site and surroundings, with there being no objection to the principle of development from the highway development control manager, NRW or Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water.”

Members of the planning committee will make a decision on the application at their meeting on January 10.