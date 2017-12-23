Extension plans at Wrexham's Rollers Arms pub set for approval

PROPOSED plans to extend a pub look set for approval.

The Leader reported in November how plans for a first floor extension at the Rollers Arms in High Street, Southsea, were received by Wrexham Council.

Documents submitted with the plans explained the development would ensure the pub’s ongoing viability by providing a small function/dining room for patrons who wish to consume a meal on the premises.

A report to Wrexham Council’s planning committee, which will meet on January 2, recommends members grant permission for the extension.

In its conclusion, the report states: “The proposed extension is acceptable in terms of scale and design, and adequate onsite parking has been provided together with safe and satisfactory vehicular and pedestrian access.”

The applicant also proposes to undertake suitable internal alterations and to refurbish the former first floor staff facilities and former manager’s flat.

Two letters of objection were received from neighbours, who raised concerns including increased noise, a loss of light, privacy and overshadowing.

The report to the planning committee adds: “The residential development of the site would not be detrimental to the local residential amenity or the visual amenities of the area.

“Concerns have been raised over the increased intensity of use to the building of the additional customers that the development is intended to attract.

“Local residents have advised they already experience noise nuisance in relation to the use of the outdoor space to the rear of the public house.

“Given the relatively small increase in floor area I have no reason to think that the use of the outside space within the curtilage of the public house will increase significantly.”

A design and access statement submitted with the plans states: “It is considered that the proposed extension will not dramatically alter the scale of the existing building and will not be excessively more prominent, visually dominant or significantly different to the original building.”