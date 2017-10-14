New altarpiece created by schoolchildren and villagers unveiled at Llay church

A new altarpiece produced by schoolchildren and villagers has been unveiled at a Llay church.

Earlier this year the Leader reported how an art project organised by the Church of St Martin of Tours in conjunction with Park CP School in Llay was to go ahead after funding was secured from a number of sources.

The scheme involved 30 children from the school, as well as 15 adults from the village, in workshops to produce a St Martin’s Celtic cross which incorporates various elements of life within the village.

The Reverend Huw Butler said he was delighted with the finished work, which was installed at the church during a celebration on Sunday and will remain on the altar.

Mr Butler said: “It is great – we didn’t know exactly what it was going to look like but we’re really pleased with the result. It looks lovely.

“It will be kept in the church as an altarpiece now. The church is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm most days – if people want to come in to see it they are very welcome.”

The project followed on from an event in March 2016 to commemorate 50 years since the closure of Llay Main Colliery, seeking to draw upon Llay’s historic mining heritage and community values in celebrating the life of the village in the 21st century.

Artists Graham and Hilary Roberts ran a number of glassmaking workshops during the summer – some for children and some for adults – to make colourful items to decorate the cross, which is laid on the backdrop of a pit head wheel.

The celebration on Sunday was also attended by Ian Lucas MP, Llay councillor Rob Walsh, Park CP School headteacher Amanda Williams and various community members, including those who had been involved in making the cross.

Cllr Rob Walsh said: “It looks magnificent. I can’t thank enough all those who were involved.

“People took the time and spent many weeks honing their skills to produce it. It really is a credit to the community.”

The project received funding from Strode and Jeffreys Charity, St Asaph Diocese, Llay Miners Heritage Centre, Llay Community Council, Llay Royal British Legion and Llay History Society.