Wrexham's Monique rolls back the years for a good cause

A fashion store assistant manager turned the clock back to the 1970s for an evening of Bay City Rollers hits to raise money for a cancer charity.

Monique Rossiter, who works at the Roman store at Eagles Meadow in Wrexham, donned all the gear, including three-quarter jeans, tank top and tartan scarf, to present her own musical tribute to the famous Edinburgh rockers who sold a reported 300 million records.

She ensured everybody had a Shang-A-Lang-ing good time at the charity night at her local pub, the Fairfield Tavern in Hightown.

And belting out the teenybopper heart-throbs’ timeless hits such as Bye Bye Baby, Remember and Give a Little Love at the fun evening helped pile up the pounds in aid of Macmillan Cancer.

Monique, 52, who has been part of the management team at the Roman for the past year, said: “The pub often does fundraising nights for various charities and this time it was Macmillan, which everyone knows does a fantastic job for people with cancer and their families.

“The landlady, Lorna Davies, knows I love singing and am a huge fan of the Bay City Rollers, so she asked me if I’d do a tribute to them.

“I agreed straight away because I’m Scottish like they are and grew up with their music.

“I saw a lot of their gigs when I was younger and would love to have met them, but unfortunately never had the chance.”

Monique, who is originally from Renfrew near Glasgow and moved south of the border to live in Wrexham 13 years ago, revealed she is actually no stranger to live performance.

“When I was very young I was a semi-professional singer. I was with a number of bands and gigged mainly around Glasgow and the Highlands of Scotland,” she said.

“One time a band I sang with performed in Saudi Arabia and I once recorded a charity single with some band-mates.

“The charity night, which I’d been planning for a few weeks, went down really well and there were lots of people in the pub.

“They haven’t yet got a final figure yet but I understand they raised a reasonable amount of money.

“I really enjoyed myself and sang loads of the Rollers hits during the course of the evening, like Shang-A-Lang and All of Me Loves All of You, which everyone remembers from those days and enjoy singing along with.

“I had on all the gear, including a wig, so I think I looked pretty authentic. I’d like to say a big thank you to Lorna at the Fairfield Tavern for letting me do the tribute and John and Sandra Wilcox for supplying the music and arranging other things like the sound.

“My friends up in Scotland heard how well it went and have now invited me to go back up there and do a show for them, which I’d love to do.

“I’ve been doing things for charity now for quite a few years and am always glad to help a good cause whenever I can.”