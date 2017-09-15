Thief stole Flintshire teenager's new motorbike before dumping it damaged in alleyway

A YOUNG man was left without a way to work when he discovered his bike was stolen yesterday.

Reece Schyma, 17, was shocked to find his Peugeot Speedfight 125 motorcycle was missing from his drive on Brunswick Road, Buckley.

The thief, who stole the bright orange motorcycle in the early hours of yesterday morning, discarded of the vehicle in an alleyway close to the house soon afterwards.

Reece’s mother, Phillippa Schyma, said: “When he tried to leave for work [yesterday] morning, it was gone.

“We were all very sad on discovering this as he's only had it a few weeks and it's on finance.

Reece Schyma's new Peugeot motorcycle was left dumped in an alleyway in Buckley

”It makes me sick to my stomach.”

The family have been left with piles of insurance forms after they retrieved the bike, as the front end has been stripped and damaged and the steering lock is snapped.

Phillippa said: “It now looks like it might need a new front end, and the casing is all ripped off, but luckily I don't think they managed to start it.”