Holywell's 'quirky little pub' ready to reopen after mystery closure

The new owners of a Flintshire pub plan to restore it to the heart of the community as they reopen it.

The Druid Inn in Gorsedd, near Holywell, closed in the run-up to Christmas last year and has since been unoccupied.

According to Sarah Hughes, the pub’s new owner, locals are very pleased and “chuffed” their regular meeting spot is to once again open its doors.

Sarah and her fiance put an offer on the property in March as they “loved” the area.

Sarah said: “It’s such a nice pub and a lovely village so it was a shame to see it closed. My fiance and I have a caravan in Babell which is down the road from the pub, and we passed it so many times.

“Ever since it’s been closed we’ve had our eye on it.

“We felt the community atmosphere had faded a little as people had nowhere to meet as much as they used to.”

She added: “Our plan is to just get those doors open to the public. We’ve been working hard to redecorate and clean after the pub was shut for eight months, so all being well our opening night will be September 9.

“We want to welcome everyone back to this quirky little pub and basically find out what locals want.”