MP seeks urgent talks over the future of 'vital' Bangor-on-Dee post office

AN MP will seek urgent talks with Post Office chiefs over plans to temporarily close a village branch.

Susan Elan Jones, Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, wants to speak with the Post Office over the future of the service in Bangor-on-Dee.

The Post Office has confirmed that the service in the village will close temporarily later this month following the resignation of the postmaster.

A spokesman for Ms Elan Jones said that postal and banking services offered by the Bangor-on-Dee branch – which is located in The Middle Shop – is reportedly no longer financially sustainable and a decision to discontinue it, if no resolution can be found, has been made.

Ms Jones said: “This is a tremendous local business, which offers a vital post office service to the residents in this part of the constituency.

“I’m not happy about some of the changes being made nationally.

“Local businesses like this deserve our support. They are the heart of the local community and the national Post Office should treat them properly.”

Nearby trader Edith Williamson said: “Bangor-on-Dee is a thriving village, but has an ageing population. It relies heavily on the post office. I personally do my banking there and send about 11-12 parcels a week.”

Ms Jones also plans to present a petition to highlight this situation in Parliament.

A Post Office spokesman said: “Following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for post office use, Bangor Isycoed post office will temporarily close on Wednesday, September 27.

“We know how important post office services are to people in the community and we apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused. Any customers wishing to access post office services may do so from any convenient post office branch, including Pentre Maelor.

“We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a post office service to the local community following the closure.

“It is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office.”