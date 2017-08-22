Man jailed for repeatedly flouting court order not to enter Wrexham town centre

A man who has repeatedly flouted a court order not to enter central Wrexham has been jailed.

James Hourigan appeared from custody at Flintshire Magistrates Court and admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order which, among other things, prevents him from entering large parts of the town centre.

The Mold court heard he had been found asleep at the bus station in King Street.

He had been in court on Monday for eating a sandwich on a bench in Wrexham which put him in breach of the order.

Hourigan had also been fined for previously breaching the order, claiming he was going to the foodbank.

Yesterday district judge Gwyn Jones said it was a flagrant disregard for a court order by a man with a history of anti-social behaviour who had previously failed to comply.

Hourigan, 33, of Alwen, Plas Madoc, Acrefair, was jailed for 28 days.

The judge said only custody could be justified as Hourigan had breached the order on three occasions during August.

Prosecutor Jim Neary said the order was made because Hourigan was such a prolific shoplifter.

On Monday he had been in court for breaching the order and was fined and allowed on his way.

He had claimed in court that he did not know where he could and could not go and Mr Neary said he had emailed his solicitors a copy of a map so there could be no doubt.

Mr Neary said he also had a copy of the map to give the defendant in court.

He said at 7.45pm on Monday the defendant had been seen by CCTV operators going to the bus station. Police attended and found him slumped in a chair.

When told he was in breach of his criminal behaviour order, he gave a reply which they did not understand. They believed he was under the influence of something.

Interviewed, he went to get a bus home but fell asleep.

Bethan Jones, defending, said her client simply wanted a bus home but had to accept that the bus station was just within the map of the prohibited area.

She said in the future they should apply for change the area to allow him to be at the bus station.

He did not accept he was under the influence of anything and it was his case that he was on medication but had not taken it that day.