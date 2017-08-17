Police seek man in relation to Deeside offences

Police have identified a man they want to speak to in relation to ‘a number of offences’.

North Wales Police are seeking to establish the whereabouts of Kieron Albino, 25, local to the Deeside area.

Officers from the North Flintshire Policing Team want to speak to him regarding a number of offences and believe him to be ‘actively avoiding’ their efforts to catch up with him.

Anyone with information relating to his location is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.