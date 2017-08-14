Wrexham's leisure centres and 3G pitches in £2.7m upgrade

LEISURE facilities are being upgraded across Wrexham county borough.

Keen gym users, swimmers and exercisers will have noticed a raft of improvements at leisure centres and outdoor pitches in Wrexham.

The changes come as part of £2.7million worth of investment made by Wrexham Council and Freedom Leisure into all four leisure facilities and new 3G pitches across the county borough.

Many of these centres have already had upgrades and there are more improvements on the way.

The final touches are being put to improvements at Waterworld Leisure Centre in the town centre.

Last weekend the gym underwent closure for new flooring to be installed.

The gym will be closed from today until Friday with new equipment to be installed on the site during the week.

While the gym is closed, users could take the opportunity to visit updated facilities at Queensway, Chirk, or Gwyn Evans, all three of which have seen upgrades to their own equipment.

The facility will see an official re-opening event in the autumn.

Also taking shape are the dual use facilities at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, with a new 3G pitch to be completed soon.

Along with Chirk Leisure and Activity Centre and the Queensway Stadium, Morgan Llwyd is one of three sites across the county borough to have new pitches installed.

Morgan Llwyd is the largest pitch of all three, with £140,000 in investment.

The new pitch will be able to cater for all levels of matches, including adult matches.

Cllr Paul Rogers, lead member for youth services and anti-poverty, with responsibility for leisure, said: “Work on all these facilities is coming on at an excellent pace and the whole set of works has just flown by – it won’t be long before a completely new gym is in situ at Waterworld.

“And the soon to be complete work at Morgan Llwyd will crown more than £300,000 in investment at dual use sports pitches across the county borough, with work also having taken place at Chirk and Queensway.”