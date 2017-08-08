Mold farm's anniversary celebration reaps a healthy crop for cancer research

A farm in Mold celebrated one year in business by supporting Cancer Research UK.

On Saturday, August 5, Llong Mill farm in Mold celebrated its first year anniversary.

To mark the occasion owner Kelly Jones and husband Danny held a celebration day at County Animal Feeds.

The event also raised funds for a chosen charity. Cancer Research UK was chosen after Danny lost his mother to cancer 15 years ago.

A total of £300 was raised at the popular event, all money raised by the raffle, car boot and stall spaces was donated to Cancer Research UK.

The event saw in excess of 100 people visit to shop and stroll around the stalls.

The stalls saw a variety of items for sale, there was an equine car boot sale and a variety of birds, including many breeds of chickens, ducks and geese.

There were stalls selling local produce and products, including locally grown vegetables and flowers,and locally produced honey, cheese, pate, eggs, potatoes and much more.

Famous Mr T’s ice cream made an appearance for those with a sweet tooth ensuring there was something for everyone.

Raffles and giveaways

took place all day and many

great prizes were won, including horse feeds and balancers, treats, saddle cloths and clothing.

Refreshments and cakes were available all day to visitors.

Danny said, “It went really well, although the weather was a hit and miss the turnout was great, it was very busy.

“I would like to thank Patchwork Pate in Ruthin and Snowdonia cheese in Rhyl. They’re both local companies and they’ve supported this occasion, especially Snowdonia Cheese, they’re a nationally known business and are big in the industry so it’s great they made the time to help us.”