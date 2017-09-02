Rossett garage could be knocked down to make way for new homes

A MOTOR sales and repair garage faces being knocked down to make way for new homes.

An application to demolish Newhaven Garage in Chester Road, Rossett, and build three new homes in its place is to go before Wrexham Council’s planning committee on Monday.

A previous application to build four new homes on the site was withdrawn earlier this year.

Rossett Community Council objected to the application on the grounds it was an outline application only, so it could not be guaranteed that it would be in keeping with the surrounding area.

Members were particularly concerned about the height of the new homes in relation to neighbouring properties and its proximity to a nearby conservation area.

Six neighbouring properties were informed of the proposed development and one objection was received in response.

Concerns about the height of the new homes were again raised, as were fears they may look out of place in comparison to existing properties.

It was also said the development could exacerbate significant

parking problem on The Green which cause issues for motorists and pedestrians.

And the objector suggested the use of a Traffic Regulation Order should be carefully considered as not to cause parking congestion in other areas in Rossett.

But a report into the application due to go before the planning committee recommends the plans be approved.

Head of environment and planning, Lawrence Isted, said: “The applicant’s indicative plan demonstrates three dwellings (one detached and two semi-detached) could be accommodated on the site.

“The indicative heights of those properties broadly reflecting the scale of the existing neighbouring properties.

“While the ridge heights of the proposed dwellings are higher, the eaves heights are likely to reduce the overall massing and impact in comparison to the existing

dwellings.”

He continued: “The fact

proposed dwellings may be higher than those existing does not necessarily make them unacceptable in planning terms.

“Previous approvals on this site in 2007 (now expired) for residential development accepted that any proposed dwellings should not exceed two-storeys.

“I am satisfied that the proposed development is acceptable in that it makes a positive sustainable reuse of a previously developed site and would make a contribution to the council’s housing land supply requirements.

”The scheme would not result significant additional traffic movements beyond the existing use of the site.”

A decision will be taken on whether to approve the application at the meeting to be held at the Guildhall on Monday from 4pm.